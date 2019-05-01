Man, 24, Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Drunk Father-In-Law In Delhi

The incident happened in South Delhi's Tigro on Tuesday. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his father-in-law after he intervened in a fight between him and his wife in South Delhi yesterday, the police said. The accused has been arrested.

During investigation, the victim's wife said her father was drunk when he was arguing with her mother. When the man tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with a knife.

The man and his wife got married last year 2018 and were visiting her parents when the incident happened.

