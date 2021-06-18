Man, 20, Climbs TV Tower In Delhi, Comes Down After An Hour

An hour later, Mahesh Yadav voluntarily climbed down from the TV tower.

A 20-year-old man on Friday climbed a TV tower in Sector-3 of Pushp Vihar in Delhi, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Saket police said they received a call at around 11.30 am today about a man who was refusing to climb down from a TV tower. An ambulance and a fire engine were also called in.

His parents, who reached the spot, identified the man as Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Sainik Farms.

His father said, "He drinks everyday. Yesterday, around 5 PM, he went out and never came back."

He was sent for medical examination and a report is awaited.