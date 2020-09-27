Luxury Watches Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Delhi, Smuggling Racket Busted

Watches worth Rs 51 lakh were recovered from the passengers

Custom officials have busted a smuggling racket in Delhi after two men were arrested for allegedly sneaking in luxury watches in the capital from Dubai.

Two passengers were arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with expensive watches worth over Rs 51 lakh on Thursday, custom officials said today. The accused were smuggling in four luxury wristwatches from Dubai when they were stopped and searched.

The accused later confessed to have smuggled in more such watches from Dubai amounting to over Rs 1.4 crore.

The accused also said they supplied the smuggled watches to a big showroom of luxury watches in Delhi. The showroom was also raided and 29 smuggled watches of the luxury Swiss brand Chopard were recovered, officials said. The smuggled watches are worth a whopping Rs 2.38 crore in addition to the watches seized from the Dubai passengers.

The two owners of the showroom have also been arrested by custom officials along with the passengers from Dubai.

Further investigation is underway in the case.