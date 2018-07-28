Clouds Spoil Delhi's Date With Blood Moon. Emotions Ride High On Twitter

There was disappointment coupled with helplessness when people were unable to sight the blood moon.

Century's longest lunar eclipse got everyone excited in Delhi last night. Many had prepped up their binoculars and cameras, set their alarms for 1 am, and were ready to witness the 'Blood Moon', a total lunar eclipse when moon gives a reddish tint. Elaborate preparations were made in Nehru Planetarium as well to let the sky gazers enjoy this rare celestial event. Cloudy sky, however, played a spoilsport and Delhi missed its date with the "blushing moon". Twitter users, who were initially posting messages like "excited", "can't wait", were quick to get disappointed as an overcast sky ruined their plans to catch the glimpse of "red moon".



Users expressed regret on Twitter with messages, "No moon, only clouds", "Me and my bro were out with DSLR to take shots of lunar eclipse but not visible in Delhi," and "The biggest lunar eclipse of our lifetime and we are missing it because of cloud cover!"

"Clouds please GO and let me see a glimpse of #LunarEclipse .. #Delhi #BloodMoon #BloodMoonEclipse," wrote a user.

"Anyone able to spot the #moon in #Delhi ? This terrible weather might just make it difficult to witness this eclipse! :( #NewDelhi #BloodMoon #LunarEclipse," wrote another user.

"Massive cloud cover means catching the #LunarEclipse in Delhi is a total bust. Meh.," said one.

"Went out on my terrace to get a glimpse of the moon. But in vain The clouds have blotted out everything!," wrote a disappointed user.

For some, the effort of waking up late in the night to catch "dear moon" fanned their creativity.



"In other part of world, people are going crazy about today's lunar eclipse.. and Me in Delhi, while gazing at the sky, singing... "Chaand Chhupa Baadal Mein Sharma Ke Meri Jana" #LunarEclipse #LunarEclipse india #lovingit," wrote a user.

But some were able to see the silver ling and were happy catching it online: "It's a cloudy weather out here in Delhi and still I can watch longest lunar eclipse of the century, sitting inside my room. Thanks to science and our hard working scientists! #LunarEclipse #BloodMoon"

Well, the users can only hope for better luck next time! The next total lunar eclipse will occur on December 31, 2028.