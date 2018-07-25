Century's Longest Total Lunar Eclipse On Friday. Don't Miss 'Blood Moon'

Blood Moon is the term for a total lunar eclipse due to the reddish colour of the moon.

Come Friday night, and you will witness a yet another rare celestial phenomenon - century's longest total lunar eclipse. The moon will appear deep red in colour, also called the blood moon. For curious sky gazers, another rare astronomical spectacle awaits as planet Mars will be very close to the moon on the same night. Astronomers say, Mars will be visible with the naked eye. Total Lunar Eclipse, also called Chandra Grahan, happens when Earth takes position in a straight line between the moon and sun. The eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Earth, moon and sun are in perfect alignment, blanketing the moon in the Earth's shadow, says NASA. In total lunar eclipse the direct sunlight is completely blocked by the earth's shadow. The total phase of this lunar eclipse, also known as a 'Blood Moon'.

All FAQs about Total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan When World Will See Blood Moon:

Date and Time of Total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan

The longest total lunar eclipse in the century will be seen on July 27 night to early hours of July 28. The duration of the total lunar eclipse would be 103 minutes or 1 hour 43 minutes.

Timings of total Lunar Eclipse 2018: The period of complete eclipse -- known as "totality", is the time when the moon appears darkest. In India, the moon will appear reddish to deep red during 1 am to 2:43 am during the period of "totality" that begins on 28 July. (July 27 late night)

Total Lunar Eclipse around the world

According to timeanddate.com, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, South in North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica would witness the total lunar eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse timings in India



India will see total lunar eclipse that would begin on 10:44 pm on July 27 and will end on 4:58 am on July 28.

During 1 am to 2:43 am, the eclipse would be maximum and would appear red in colour.

Lunar eclipse, the longest in the century, will be seen on July 27 night to early hours of July 28.

Where can you see the Total Lunar Eclipse in India

Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen in cities including Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai among others.

Understanding Blood Moon

A blood moon is the term for a total lunar eclipse due to the reddish colour of the moon. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon sits directly behind the Earth, within the Earth's shadow.

Any precautions while watching Total Lunar Eclipse

Doctors have said it's safe to watch total lunar eclipse with naked eye. No external objects or instruments are required to do so and it's a safe process to look at the moon.

Previous long duration Total Lunar Eclipses

Long duration of total lunar eclipses had earlier occurred on July 16, 2000 for totality duration of 1 hour 46 minutes and another one on June 15, 2011 for totality duration of 1 hour 40 minutes.

Next Total Lunar Eclipse 2018

You can witness the next total lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028.