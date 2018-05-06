New Direction For Delhi Government Departments For Delegation Of Power There are more than 150 departments of the Delhi government, and new move will ensure conferment of powers by virtue of office.

Share EMAIL PRINT Lt Governor Anil Baijal wants the files should not be sent to individual officers. (File) New Delhi: To "obviate" submission of files by Delhi government departments for delegation of power to officers, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has asked their heads and civic bodies to adopt a new practice of conferring powers by "virtue of office rather than on individual officers by name".



The move is intended to ensure that public works of departments are not affected and files, which are often pending with authorities concerned for delegation of power to a particular officer, should be avoided.



An official said that for instance, if a Value Added Tax Officer (VATO) is to be appointed in the trade and taxes department, an order is currently issued for his appointment and thereafter, a separate notification is also later issued to confer powers on him to enable him to raid or take action against violators.



"For issuance of notification, a file is sent to authorities concerned who often take two-three months to approve it. But now, as per the L-G's directions, an officer being appointed VATO will have power since the first day his appointment order is issued," said a government official who did not wish to be named.



Following the directions of Mr Baijal, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has asked principal secretaries and secretaries of all the Delhi government's departments and civic bodies to adopt the new practice.



In a written communication to Mr Prakash, Mr Baijal's Principal Secretary Vijay Kumar said that Lt Governor has observed that the practice to confer powers by "virtue of officer rather than on individual officers by name" should be adopted in government's offices, if legally permissible.



"This would obviate the need of submission of files for conferment of powers in case of transfer and postings..." the written communication stated.



In his communication to all heads of departments, the chief secretary said that all principal secretaries and secretaries and local bodies are requested to process the matter as per directions of the Lt Governor.



There are more than 150 departments of the Delhi government, and new move will ensure conferment of powers by virtue of office rather than on individual officers by name.



The official said that with the L-G's directions, the current practice to send files to authorities concerned for delegation of powers to particular officers will be abolished.





