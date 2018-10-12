Delhi Police Asked To Act Against Gangs Forcing Children Into Begging

Lt Baijal asked Delhi Police to analyse the statistics of untraced children. (Representational)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed Delhi Police on Thursday to develop intelligence and take action against organised gangs forcing children into begging in the national capital, his office said.

Lt Baijal directed the force to take exemplary and deterrent action against such gangs.

The directions were issued at a meeting on law and order, chaired by the L-G and attended by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, senior officers of the Delhi government and police.

"The lt. governor directed Delhi Police that Crime Branch and local police should develop intelligence and take action against organized gangs that force children/grownups into begging and take exemplary and deterrent action against them," the L-G office stated in a statement.

It stated that the LG also asked the police to visit the families of children included in "Pehchaan Scheme" and "Operation Milap" to provide a sense of security to the parents.

Lt Baijal asked Delhi Police to analyse the statistics of untraced children and the cases in which children are still untraced should be thoroughly investigated, the statement stated.

"The trend of the recovery of children including the places from where they are recovered should also be analysed," the statement added.