Lookout Notice Against Self-Proclaimed Godman Accused Of Rape By Disciple Daati Maharaj said the woman was "like my daughter" and claimed he would cooperate in the investigation.

Share EMAIL PRINT Daati Maharaj is the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust. New Delhi: A so-called godman in Delhi, Daati Maharaj, is wanted by the police over allegations of raping a disciple multiple times. A lookout notice has been put out asking officials and security personnel to alert the police if he's travelling. A 25-year-old woman has filed a police complaint in south Delhi, alleging rape by the self-styled (repeat) guru two years ago and sexual abuse by two of his followers.



Daati Maharaj runs an outfit called the Shree Shanidham Trust. This morning, he told reporters that the woman was "like my daughter" and claimed he would cooperate in the investigation. "I won't blame that girl because she was my daughter and will continue to be that. Even if I am hanged, I won't accuse her. If I have done anything wrong, then the legal authorities will look into that," he said.



He was charged on Sunday, senior officer Romil Baaniya told news agency IANS. The case was transferred from to the Crime Branch on Tuesday.



The woman, who is from Rajasthan, told the police that she had been Daati Maharaj's disciple for over a decade and left two years ago, after being abused and assaulted at his ashrams several times.



According to the police, the woman has alleged that she was forced into the godman's room by another woman follower, who told her that many disciples had slept with him. She said she was depressed because of repeated sexual abuse. She confided in her parents, who went to the police.



Police said the woman was examined on Wednesday and her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate.



The Delhi Commission for Women has asked the police to provide "immediate protection" to the woman, concerned that there may be a threat to her as well as her family.



(With inputs from agencies)



