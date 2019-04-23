BJP Lawmaker Udit Raj's Ultimatum: 'Hope Won't Be Forced To Leave BJP'

General elections 2019: BJP's Udit Raj said he may quit the party if not given an election ticket

Udit Raj, BJP parliamentarian from North West Delhi constituency, has pinned a tweet on his profile page. "I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party," he tweeted this morning as people across the country voted in the third phase of the national election.

"I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal. I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself," said Mr Raj, who was an officer of the Indian Revenue Service before he took up politics in 2003.

On Monday night, accompanied by dozens of his supporters, Mr Raj went to the Delhi BJP office in central Delhi and raised slogans.

Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, who is likely to be announced as the BJP candidate from North-West Delhi seat, was also at the party office when an upset Mr Raj and his supporters turned up.

I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party - Chowkidar Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 23, 2019

Mr Raj said he tried speaking with BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his ticket but did not get any response, news agency PTI reported.

Senior party leaders, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, had asked him to wait, the BJP parliamentarian said.

After he threatened to quit the party, Mr Raj said he may contest the election as an independent.

"Amit Shah ji, I have been trying to talk to you many times. I have sent an SMS to you. I also tried to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manoj Tiwari is saying that I will get the ticket. I tried to speak to Nirmala Sitharaman as well. I have requested Arun Jaitely," Mr Raj tweeted on Monday. "I trust that the BJP will not betray Dalits," said the BJP leader who is also the National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, and the BJP has announced candidates for four constituencies - Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

In the 2014 national election, Mr Raj defeated the Aam Aadmi Party's Rakhi Birla by over one lakh votes in North West Delhi.

