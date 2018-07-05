After Supreme Court Verdict New Twist In AAP vs Centre: LIVE Updates

The Aam Aadmi Party government got down to business right after their huge victory in the Supreme Court and directed officials to expedite projects like installation of CCTV cameras and doorstep delivery of ration. One of the first orders that Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia signed sought to restore the powers of the ministers to transfer officials. But within hours, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was told that his order cannot be implemented, sources said. Sources told NDTV that the services department has told Manish Sisodia that there was nothing in the Supreme Court verdict that cancelled the August 2016 order issued on the Lieutenant Governor's instructions.

The rejoinder came as a huge setback to the Kejriwal government that had been celebrating Supreme Court order that Delhi's Lt Governor was constitutionally bound by the "aid and advice" of the elected government.

Here are the LIVE updates: