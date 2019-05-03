Light Rain, Winds Hit Delhi, Bring Respite From Intense Heat

The pleasant evening was a sharp contrast to the day temperature in Delhi.

Delhi was hit by light rain this evening, bringing major respite from the scorching heat. The light showers were accompanied by strong, cool winds, bringing the temperature significantly down.

The pleasant evening was a sharp contrast to the day temperature that has crossed the 40 degrees-mark on most days last week. On Tuesday, the temperature in Delhi's Palam was a record-high 45.3 degrees Celsius.

Today, the day temperature in Delhi was recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius and humidity levels swung between 37 and 64 per cent.

Yesterday, the temperature came down to 35 degrees Celsius after squall and drizzle. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels were between 28 and 57 per cent, a weather official said.

Skies are likely to remain cloudy tomorrow, the weather department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius, it added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.