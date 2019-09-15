Light Rain in Delhi Brings Respite From Sultry Weather

The city received 1.8 mm rain on Sunday morning, said a MeT department official.

Rains in some parts of Delhi on Sunday provided much-needed relief to the people from the sultry weather.

Light showers were also witnessed in parts of Mayur Vihar, Akshardham and others adjoining areas of the national capital in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature touched 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal and minimum temperature was recorded as 27.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 94 per cent and 67 per cent.

The MeT department predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery developments for Monday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius, an official said.

The maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum was 27.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

