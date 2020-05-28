Light Rain, Gusty Winds In Delhi Bring Relief From Scorching Heat

The weather department had predicted light rain in Delhi earlier in the day (Representational)

Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas received moderate to light rainfall this evening bringing some respite from the scorching heat that has persisted for the past few weeks. The weather department had predicted light rain earlier in the day.

There has been no heatwave in Delhi today; easterly winds have taken over the city which are cooler. Temperatures in Delhi have fluctuated between 39-41 degrees in various places today.

Heat intensity is likely to decrease from today as a western disturbance is likely to bring light rainfall over the western Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department had said.

Gusty winds also helped bring some relief from the heat.

Several parts of north India received light to moderate rainfall bringing the mercury down.

The IMD had predicted rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds for the next three days in some areas of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.