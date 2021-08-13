2 Criminals Killed After 5 Hour Long Encounter In Delhi: Police

The two men were finally killed after a five hour long encounter.

Two criminals were killed in an encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The encounter, police said, lasted for around five hours.

The criminals - Ramjan and Aamir Khan - were holed up in a residential building where 15 people were present.

The two men allegedly threatened to blow up the building, prompting police to carry out evacuation of the people trapped inside.

The two men were finally killed after a five hour long encounter.

The police has recovered two automatic pistols, four magazines, and 15 live cartridges from the scene. The two men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.

Two police constables-- Sachin Khokar and Lalit Tomar--- suffered injuries in the crossfire, police said.

"Based on inputs, a trap was set up to nab the criminals-- Aamir Khan and Raj Maan. The criminals started firing at police in an attempt to escape. During firing from both sides, the criminals were killed while two police personnel were injured," said Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.