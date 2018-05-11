Kashmiris Beaten by Mob In Delhi Colony, Residents Say They Started It The group that was assaulted has told the police that the harassment had started months ago, when neighbours allegedly targeted the men and women for being Kashmiri and shouted "kashmiri ugrawaadi (extremist)" at them. The group was repeatedly asked to leave the neighbourhood.

304 Shares EMAIL PRINT The incident took place at Sunlight colony in south east Delhi. New Delhi: Three Kashmiri women and a man were allegedly surrounded and thrashed by residents at a colony in Delhi last night. In a video clip on social media, a wounded woman, her back to a car, screams as she is beaten with hockey sticks. Men and women shout abuses instead of coming to the woman's rescue.



The incident took place at Sunlight colony in south east Delhi.



The group that was assaulted has told the police that the harassment had started months ago, when neighbours allegedly targeted the men and women for being Kashmiri and shouted "kashmiri ugrawaadi (extremist)" at them. The group was repeatedly asked to leave the neighbourhood.



Last night, they were cornered by around 40 people, they allege.



"There are complaints from both sides. There were complaints earlier too. We are investigating," said senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal.



One of the Kashmiri women said: "My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks."



Alleging "constant harassment", she complained: "So many people kept assaulting us and making videos, but nobody came to help. We have asked for police protection."



A neighbour gave a different version, saying one of the Kashmiri men "misbehaved with women" and the fight started because of it.



The woman, Sangeeta Tripathi, said: "A man from that family regularly misbehaves with women in the area. I lodged a complaint against him for molestation in December. Last night too, the man and his friends abused me and misbehaved."



She claimed that she and other residents were carrying sticks because of a dog menace.



Last night there was an argument and a fight broke out.



"The woman beat herself up to inflict self-injuries. They claimed we thrashed her...it is all lies. I snatched the stick from her to stop her. No one thrashed her," claimed Ms Tripathi.



Three Kashmiri women and a man were allegedly surrounded and thrashed by residents at a colony in Delhi last night. In a video clip on social media, a wounded woman, her back to a car, screams as she is beaten with hockey sticks. Men and women shout abuses instead of coming to the woman's rescue.The incident took place at Sunlight colony in south east Delhi.The group that was assaulted has told the police that the harassment had started months ago, when neighbours allegedly targeted the men and women for being Kashmiri and shouted "kashmiri ugrawaadi (extremist)" at them. The group was repeatedly asked to leave the neighbourhood.Last night, they were cornered by around 40 people, they allege."There are complaints from both sides. There were complaints earlier too. We are investigating," said senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal.One of the Kashmiri women said: "My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks."Alleging "constant harassment", she complained: "So many people kept assaulting us and making videos, but nobody came to help. We have asked for police protection."A neighbour gave a different version, saying one of the Kashmiri men "misbehaved with women" and the fight started because of it.The woman, Sangeeta Tripathi, said: "A man from that family regularly misbehaves with women in the area. I lodged a complaint against him for molestation in December. Last night too, the man and his friends abused me and misbehaved."She claimed that she and other residents were carrying sticks because of a dog menace. Last night there was an argument and a fight broke out."The woman beat herself up to inflict self-injuries. They claimed we thrashed her...it is all lies. I snatched the stick from her to stop her. No one thrashed her," claimed Ms Tripathi. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter