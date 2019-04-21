70-Year-Old Arrested In Delhi For Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour: Police

Jyoti Nagar, North East Delhi: According to a senior police officer, the survivor and the accused are neighbours.

Delhi | | Updated: April 21, 2019 23:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
70-Year-Old Arrested In Delhi For Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour: Police

Jyoti Nagar, Delhi: The survivor is said to be out of danger, police said (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 70-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the survivor and the accused are neighbours.

A case has been registered against the accused leading to his arrest, he said.

The survivor is said to be out of danger, police said, adding further details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jyoti Nagar North East DelhiJyoti Nagar DelhiJyoti Nagar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................