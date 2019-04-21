70-Year-Old Arrested In Delhi For Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour: Police

Jyoti Nagar, Delhi: The survivor is said to be out of danger, police said (Representational)

A 70-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the survivor and the accused are neighbours.

A case has been registered against the accused leading to his arrest, he said.

The survivor is said to be out of danger, police said, adding further details are awaited.

