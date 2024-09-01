Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Dies In Accidental Fall From Building: Delhi Police

Journalist Umesh Upadhyay was killed after he fell from the fourth floor of a building

Journalist Umesh Upadhyay died after he fell from the fourth floor of a building, where construction work was going on, in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the police said in a statement. The police said he was inspecting his house renovation when he accidentally fell from the fourth to the second floor at 10.30 am.

He was injured in the head, the police said, adding he was taken to hospital by 11 am. He died in the hospital, the police said.

Umesh Upadhyay was 64.

He made an enduring impact through his extensive contributions to both television and digital media. With a career spanning over four decades in television, print, radio, and digital media, he held numerous pivotal roles in prominent media organisations.

Renowned for his deep understanding of the nitty-gritty of the media industry, his dedication to journalistic integrity, and his adeptness at navigating the industry's evolving dynamics, Umesh Upadhyay's legacy is one of significant influence and respect.

He had recently penned a book titled "Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi".

Born in 1959 in Mathura, Upadhyay embarked on his journalism career in the early 1980s. After finishing his education, he swiftly rose to prominence, earning a reputation as one of the nation's most esteemed journalists. His career soared during the formative years of television journalism in India, where he was instrumental in shaping news coverage and programming strategies for several leading networks.

Umesh Upadhyay's passing has sent shockwaves through the media industry, with journalists and writers reflecting on his significant contributions. Tributes and condolence messages are pouring in from across the media landscape, as friends and former colleagues fondly remember their time with him and honour his legacy.