JNU Students' Union Calls For University Strike Tomorrow

The JNU Students' Union appealed to students to participate in the university strike on Friday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has called for a university strike on October 5 to protest against the administration for not inviting them for the academic council meeting, the students' union said.

The JNU administration remained tight-lipped on the issue.

The JNUSU alleged it has been debarred from the academic council meeting, "where the dubious proposal of online entrance examination is being sought to be imposed".

"The online entrance examination is a policy intended to destroy, dismantle and shut down JNU. Last year's admission data with details of reservation are also being withheld by the vice-chancellor," they alleged.

They alleged the vice-chancellor wants one timetable, one syllabus and one system for JNU.

The JNUSU appealed to students to participate in the university strike on Friday.

"We cannot allow JNU VC to destroy JNU. Let's stand united and resist this Draconian move," read the message circulated by the students' union.

The students' union will be protesting outside the academic council meeting.