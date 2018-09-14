JNU Student Union President Election Today: Live Updates

JNUSU Election: The Left has fielded N Sai Balaji as its presidential candidate.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students will elect representatives to their students' union today. Eight candidates are in the fray for the presidential post in JNUSU polls. The Left-backed All India Students' Association, Students Federation of India, Democratic Students Federation and All India Students Federation have come together to form the United-Left alliance, which has fielded N Sai Balaji as its presidential candidate. The NSUI has fielded Vikas Yadav for the president's post. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Lalit Pandey for the president's post.

The DUSU poll results were announced on Thursday. The ABVP won three central panel posts while Congress's NSUI emerged victorious in one. NSUI's Sunny Chhillar was defeated by ABVP's Ankit Baisoya in the presidential election with a margin of 1,744 votes while Shakti Singh, also from ABVP, was declared as the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi said that the electronic voting machines used in the election were not issued by the Election Commission and it seems to have been procured privately.

Here are the live updates on JNUSU Election: