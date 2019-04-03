Sedition Case: AAP Seeks Time To Grant Sanction To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, Others

On January 14, police filed a charge sheet in court against Kanhaiya Kumar, others. (File)

The Delhi government today sought before a Delhi court a month's time to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the Aam Aadmi Party government to file a "proper reply" citing a definite time-frame.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, earlier told the court that the agency has sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction. He told the court that the sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

The Delhi Police had said authorities are yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute Mr Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure sanctions.

On January 14, police filed a charge sheet in the court against Mr Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

