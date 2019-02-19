Jaguar Sedan Sprayed With Bullets In Shooting At Delhi's Pitampura

The businessman owns liquor shops in Delhi.

Two unidentified men sprayed a businessman's Jaguar car with bullets in Delhi's Pitampura. The businessman, who owns licensed liquor shops, escaped unhurt in the attack. The police have found seven bullet shells at the spot.

The businessman, Pinki Bhatia, lives in Pitampura's Q block. He had pulled over near a park when two people came in a Santro car and opened fire at him.

The attackers were wearing masks. The attackers were apparently trying to intimidate Mr Bhatia.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya confirmed the incident, saying, "Two unknown persons came in a white Santro car, bearing no number plate, and fired seven bullets at Bhatia's car parked near his house."

The police are investigating the matter.

Mr Bhatia said he had no enmity with anyone and he didn't know why he was attacked.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI