Is Lt Governor At Key Meet? NITI Aayog Chief Responds To Arvind Kejriwal

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant tweeted response after Arvind Kejriwal questioned how Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal could be representing him at the day-long policy meet in Delhi

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: June 17, 2018 12:46 IST
Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers have been camping at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's house for a week.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arvind Kejriwal, three ministers on a sit-in at Lt Governor's office
  2. He has accused IAS officers of not cooperating
  3. Other chief ministers have extended support to Mr Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he had not "authorised" Delhi's Lieutenant Governor to represent him at a NITI Aayog meeting in the national capital, after a tweet claimed Anil Baijal's presence at the key policy meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by chief ministers.

NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant, however, tweeted immediately to describe the claim as "totally incorrect".

"Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister? I have not authorised him to go in my place," Mr Kejriwal's  tweet read.
 Mr Kant's response read:
The misleading tweet was deleted later.

Mr Kejriwal has the support of four Chief Ministers - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy - attending the crucial policy-making organisation's meet.

The four, who were denied permission to meet Mr Kejriwal on Saturday, have accused the centre of stoking the crisis and "destroying" the federal structure.

"If this is happening in the capital, then what will happen in other states?" Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Mr Kejriwal and three of his ministers have been on a sit-in protest in the waiting room of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal since Monday, demanding an end to a "strike" called by bureaucrats in response to an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

