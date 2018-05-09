Is Ajay Maken Joining BJP, Asks AAP AAP also accused Ajay Maken of stalling development projects in Delhi.

The Congress Delhi unit on Monday termed the Delhi government's CCTV project a "big scam". New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday asked Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken if he was joining the BJP, as his objections to various government projects hinted at it.



"Maken is creating obstacles again and again for the Delhi government's projects. I wonder if he is following the orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party," AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai told the media here.



"Is Maken joining BJP?" he asked.



Dismissing allegations of the Congress that there was a scam in the CCTV installation project, Rai said: "The government is following the procedure and the cost of project has increased as the initial amount was only an estimate."



The Congress was repeatedly trying to stop the public interest projects of the AAP government, he said.



Mr Rai also said that Mr Maken did the same thing with the Mohalla Clinics and it was due to the latter's application that the work got delayed by eight months.



AAP leader Atishi Marlena said the Congress in its 15-year rule had not done anything for the safety of women.



"Mr Maken claims he is concerned about women's security, but what did his party do in its 15-year rule," said Ms Marlena.



