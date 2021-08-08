2 Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Jewellery Shop With Toy Guns In Delhi

The accused were identified as Dheeraj and Pankaj, residents of Madhubani, Bihar

Wearing raincoats and masks, two men would allegedly rob jewellery stores in Delhi with the help of toy guns. Police has arrested the duo who mainly tried to rob the cash at the stores. Officials said that the accused got inspiration from a crime show they saw on the internet. They went to the shops on a two-wheeler with a fake number plate to rob them, South Delhi DCP Atul Thakur said.

The men had recently robbed a shop in Greater Kailash area and fled on a white scooter after which a case was filed, police said.

After the initial hunt for two men on a white scooter did not yield results, officials at the Maidangarhi police station began to scan through CCTV footage. This helped establish the identity of the two accused and trace them. They were identified as Dheeraj and Pankaj, residents of Madhubani, Bihar. While Dheeraj was arrested from Haryana's Panipat, Pankaj was caught by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The police also recovered the two toy guns, raincoats and the scooter, which was used to carry out the crimes. The police also recovered some items they had stolen. The accused had committed a similar crime in Kalkaji area some time back, the police added.