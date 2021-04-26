Supplying Oxygen To 800 Hospitals, Only Delhi Complaining: INOX In Court

Oxygen supplier INOX today told Delhi High Court that it is "supplying oxygen to 800 hospitals across the country and only the ones in Delhi" are complaining. This, Inox said, is happening when its supplies for Delhi have been cut down by the Centre and the majority of its production has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh.

Inox said from 105 metric tonnes, its allocation for Delhi has further been reduced to 80 metric tonnes.

"Moreover we have been asked to transport another 80 MT from Air Liquide, Panipat. From producer to transporter now? Why should we take care of the transportation of the third party?" Siddarth Jain, the chief of INOX, told the Delhi High Court, which has been looking into the huge oxygen shortage in Delhi.

INOX said the orders it is receiving from Delhi and the Centre are also contradictory, which has left it in a quandary.

"The Delhi government has issued an order to supply 125 MT to hospitals yesterday while the Centre has also issued an order yesterday revising our allocation to only 80 MT to Delhi. What should we do?" Mr Jain told the court.

"We are supporting to 800 hospitals across the county why only hospitals from Delhi complaining," he added.