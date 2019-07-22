Canadian Indigo Pilot Robbed At Knife-Point In Delhi, 3 Arrested: Police

The men confessed to committing similar offences recently in different areas. (Representational)

Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Canadian pilot, working with IndiGo Airlines, in New Delhi.

The pilot, Mohd Mehdi Ghanzanfani, landed in Delhi from Kolkata on the intervening night of July 12 and 13. As his company cab got delayed, he boarded a regular taxi to reach his destination, the police said.

However, three people were in the cab and as soon as the pilot got inside, he was threatened at knife-point to give up his belongings, the police added.

The accused, later identified as Mehraj Salmani, Asif and Farman, took away his debit card and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his account. They also stole the money from his wallet. The police said the accused later dropped off the pilot at the Mahipalpur flyover.

On the basis of technical surveillance, three people from Meerut were identified as suspects. A police team from the domestic airport police station was deputed to trace them and on Saturday, the three men were arrested, the police said.

During investigation, the men confessed to committing a similar offence recently in the Delhi Cantonment area and Ghaziabad.

"Some of the articles of Canadian pilot have been recovered along with fake number plates and the taxi used in the crime," the police said.

