India's First Airport Coronavirus Testing Facility Launched In Delhi

India's first coronavirus airport testing facility was launched on Friday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The facility at the Terminal-3 of the airport, which offers a walk-in option, "ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city or scheduled for domestic connecting flights", the Delhi International Airport Limited, the airport operator, said in a statement.

International passengers traveling without a valid COVID negative certificate can book a slot in advance, it said. The test results are available within four-six hours.

Passengers have been advised to book the slot an hour before the time of arrival and around four-six hours before the departure flight.

"Passengers will have to provide with their details such as, name, contact details and valid ID proof while applying online for this facility. They will also have an option to modify the slot in case they are not able to reach at the scheduled appointment time. Besides, passengers belonging to the same family can book a single slot all together through online," the DIAL statement reads.

"Until the results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel. In case of a positive result, passengers will be processed in line with applicable ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocols by the State authorities. This will help the authorities concerned to avoid passengers affected with the disease from coming in close contact with those already having RT-PCR negative report ," it further stresses.

Set up in 3500 square feet area at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal-3, this is the first such arrangement among Indian airports amid rise in coronavirus cases.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 46 lakh this morning after the biggest single-day jump of over 97,000 fresh infections, the government data showed this morning. Worldwide, over 2.8 crore people have been affected by the pandemic.