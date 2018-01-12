Indian-Origin Google Techie From California Gropes US Woman, Arrested A complaint was lodged against 22-year-old Anmol Singh Kharbanda at Delhi's Chanakyapuri police station following which he was arrested. Kharbanda was in Delhi for office work and was arrested from five-star hotel in the city.

107 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman was staying at the same five-star hotel in Delhi (Representational) New Delhi: A 22-year-old man of Indian origin, working as a software engineer for Google, has been arrested for allegedly groping a US woman in a five-star hotel in Delhi.



Police said Anmol Singh Kharbanda met and struck a conversation with the 52-year-old woman at the hotel's bar around 10 pm on January 8.



"Kharbanda, a California-based Non-Resident Indian, met the victim in the lounge and introduced himself to her. He offered her drinks and a smoke in his hotel room," Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh said.



"Kharbanda took her to his room and groped her. She pushed him away and ran out," Mr Singh said.



The shocked victim, staying in another room of the hotel, locked herself in for the entire night. The next day, she went away for a meeting in Jaipur and returned in the evening.



After her return from Jaipur, she complained against Kharbanda to the Chanakyapuri police station. "We registered an FIR under Sections 354 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code and got her statement recorded before the City Magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC," the officer added.



Unaware of the legal action against him, Kharbanda was busy in his official work. He visited the Google's India office in Gurgaon.



"When he returned to the hotel room on January 9 night, the hotel security informed the police and he was arrested," the ACP added.



He has since been sent to judicial custody.



