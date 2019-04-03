2 Arrested For Robbing Businessman, Son Of More Than 1 Crore: Police

The gang members used to follow the victim's vehicle on their scooters (Representational)

Two criminals who robbed a businessman and his son of Rs 1.40 crore at gunpoint in Delhi after intercepting their car have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Aalam Ali, 22, and his accomplice Mustkeem Khan, 19, both residents of Delhi, were arrested on Monday night by the Crime Branch when they came to meet a contact near the Inderlok Metro station.

Both were involved in various robberies and were members of the Babloo Khan gang, the police said.

Along with their accomplices, they had on March 22 robbed Rs 1.40 crore from a grain merchant and his son near Pitampura, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said.

"A total of Rs 40 lakh was recovered from their possession. Efforts are on to recover the remaining robbed amount," Ranjan said.

The gang members used to follow the victim's vehicle on their scooters and strike when the victim reached an isolate place.

They used a scooter to intercept the target vehicle and used firearms to terrify the victim and rob them, the officer added.

The gang had robbed Rs 8 lakh at gunpoint on February 15 from another victim, he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.