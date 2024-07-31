In Pics: Flooded Roads, Waterlogged Streets Across Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

Vehicles near Karol Bagh metro station were partially submerged under water due to severe waterlogging.

A 'red' warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after Delhi recorded over 100 millimeters of rainfall within an hour. Severe waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were also reported across the national capital.

Though no official statement has been made by the weather office, according to IMD, 100 millimeters of rainfall within an hour is defined as a "cloud burst."

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor has "cautioned all officers to remain alert" and ensure minimum inconvenience to people amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Here's a glimpse of the extreme rainfall situation Delhi witnessed today:

Photo Credit: PTI

The Pragati Maidan area recorded 112.5 mm of rain within an hour, causing widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Photo Credit: PTI

Near Old Rajinder Nagar area, students had to hold one another to to maintain balance while passing through the waterlogged roads during rain.

Photo Credit: PTI Several roads in Delhi-NCR have been submerged in water, causing traffic chaos.

Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has advised all officers to "specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging."