Woman, Son And Another Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting 2 Cops In Delhi

A woman and her son and their suspected accomplice were arrested for allegedly assaulting two policemen and attempting to implicate them in a case with self-injuries in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the police said today.

The accused were identified as Mobina Khatun, her son Mohammad Sulemaan, 21, and Makhan Singh, 26, they said.

Makhan Singh is previously involved in more than five cases of theft and robbery, the police said.

On Saturday, when the two policemen were patrolling, they saw Makhan Singh, standing along with a "suspicious person". When one of them tried to inquire, the man, later identified as Mohammad Sulemaan, attacked him and inflicted injury on his hand himself.

When the other policeman tried to get hold of him, his accomplice Makhan Singh attacked him, a senior police official said. Mobina Khatun arrived there and attacked one of the policemen and tore his uniform before fleeing the spot, he said. However, the two policemen overpowered Makhan Singh and Mohammad Sulemaan, the official said.

A case was registered and the three accuseds were arrested, he added.