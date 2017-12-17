In Delhi, Cab Driver Robs Man, Kills Him With A Muffler

A 27-year-old man was robbed and killed by two persons who later dumped his body in south's Delhi Mahipalpur forest area, police said today.Body of Sunil Kumar Bhatt, a native of Uttarakhand who lived with his wife in Gurgaon's Gandhi Nagar area, was found in the forest area of Mahipalpur of neighbouring Delhi."Mr Bhatt on Thursday around 7 pm left for Haridwar for a function at his brother's place. He boarded a private cab after its driver and a person masquerading as passenger lured him saying that they were also going to Haridwar," he said."While my husband called me to inform that he has boarded a cab, the call got disconnected abruptly. On calling again, his number was found switched off mode," Bhatt's wife Deepa told police."Suspecting foul play, she approached the Gurgaon Police did not take swift action and registered only missing complaint," she said.The Delhi Police yesterday informed its Gurgaon counterpart about recovery of a body, which was later identified as of Mr Bhatt, in forest area of Mahipalpur area.A case of murder was registered against unknown persons in Delhi Cantt police station, the PRO said.During investigation, it was found that the accused persons, hit on Mr Bhatt's head with a heavy object. They robbed his valuables, ATM cards and strangulated him with a muffler and also slit his throat before dumping his body, Mr Kumar said.The accused also withdrew money from Bhatt's ATM cards several times and did shopping using it last morning, the officer said.The case is being jointly investigated by the Delhi Police and Gurgaon Police. The CCTV footages of ATMs, and major roads are being scanned to identify the accused, he added.Earlier this month, a woman who took a shared cab from Shankar Chowk to go to Hero Honda Chowk was robbed, molested and tried to rape by three accused persons in a cab. She was later thrown out of a moving cab at Rajeev Chowk.