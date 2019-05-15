Senior Sub Inspector Found Dead Inside A Training Camp In Delhi

Suresh Kaushik, 51, had been staying at the training centre in Delhi's Wazirabad.

A senior sub-inspector of Delhi police was found dead inside a police training centre in Delhi on Tuesday night.

According to police, the 51-year-old policemen was staying in the training centre situated in Wazirabad area of Delhi since April 1.

A post-mortem will be conducted to find out the actual cause of death. Initial probe suggests that the official died due to a heart attack.

More details are awaited.

