Man Stabs Beggar After Suspecting Him Of Having Affair With Wife: Cops

The incident took place on Monday the accused has been arrested, says police. (Representational)

A man allegedly stabbed a beggar to death suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in northeast Delhi's Mansarovar Park area, police said today.

The incident took place on Monday. The accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police, Mansarovar Park Police Station received information on Monday that an unknown person was stabbed and that he was later declared 'brought dead' at the hospital.

An eyewitness said the man was a beggar and used to live on the footpath in the neighbourhood, police said. Heera, a resident of Ashok Nagar, stabbed him with a broken beer bottle around 10.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena told Press Trust of India.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had suspicion that the beggar had an affair with his wife. On Monday, he got enraged and attacked the beggar with a broken beer bottle, the DCP said.

Forensic experts have gathered exhibits from the spot, including a beer bottle, police said.

A murder case was registered on Tuesday as per the eyewitness' statement and the accused was arrested, police said. The identity of beggar is yet to be established and further investigation is the matter is underway, they added.



