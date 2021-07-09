Humid Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature At 24.1 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

It was a humid Friday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 73 percent, the meteorological department said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, and a low of 30.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.