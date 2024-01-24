Delhi Man Was Found Murdered. Cops Used AI To 'Resurrect' Him, Solve Case

The Delhi Police turned to cutting-edge technology to crack the case wide open.

The police turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to unravel a Delhi murder mystery. The use of AI not only aided in identifying the victim but also led to the arrest of the main accused responsible for the murder.

On January 10, the body of a young man was discovered beneath the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi. A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was strangulation, yet the absence of any identification on or around the body posed a challenge for the cops.

The Delhi Police turned to cutting-edge technology to crack the case wide open. The initial hurdle lay in identifying the body, whose face was in a condition that defied easy recognition through conventional means. Counting on AI, the police reconstructed the victim's face, resurrecting him from the dead in digital form.

The police generated around 500 posters featuring the victim's face and strategically placed them across various locations in the national capital and circulated digital versions through WhatsApp groups. The background of the image of the victim's body was digitally altered to resemble the River Yamuna.

The breakthrough came when one of the posters, displayed outside a police station, prompted a man to call the police, claiming that the man in the posters was his elder brother Hitendra. Upon further probe, it was revealed that Hitendra had been embroiled in a dispute with three individuals, leading to a fatal altercation.

The three men had strangled Hitendra to death and enlisted the help of a woman to conceal the evidence.

The police quickly acted on this newfound information and arrested four individuals, including the woman.