Himmat App For Women Safety Failed To Serve Purpose: Parliamentary Panel The parliamentary panel, recommended that the Delhi Police redesign the Himmat App and simplify it.

Share EMAIL PRINT Himmat App had only 30,821 registered users in a city with a population of almost 19 million New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has observed that the Himmat App, launched by the Delhi Police for women safety, has failed to serve the purpose as a very limited number of people registered as its users in a city of 19 million.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, said that without adequate publicity among the target group, this App will not be able to see any increase in the number of users.



"The fact that the App had only 30,821 registered users in a city with a population of almost 19 million reflects upon the comprehensive failure of this App to function as an SOS helpline for the women," the committee said in its report tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.





The committee noted the submission of the Delhi Police regarding the status and number of users of Himmat App and felt that this App has "failed to serve the purpose" for which it was introduced with much funfare.



"The committee finds that complex registration process and non-availability of the App in Hindi have restricted the number of users of this App."



The panel, therefore, recommended that the Delhi Police redesign the App and simplify it either by removing the registration process altogether or seek only minimum details required.



In its action taken report, the Delhi Police has conveyed that keeping in view the suggestions of the committee, the Himmat App has been redesigned and its latest version is more user friendly and the registration process has been simplified.



"It contains only minimum details required. In order to increase the reach and use of the App by more women, Himmat is bilingual now and is available in Hindi as well as in English," the Delhi Police told the panel.



