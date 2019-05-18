Hike In Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Fares Soon

Delhi government also approved revision in base fare from the existing Rs 25 for the first two kilometres to Rs 25 for 1.5 kilometres.

Delhi | | Updated: May 18, 2019 18:12 IST
Preparations were being made for Delhi auto-rickshaw metres to be calibrated for new fare: Officials


New Delhi: 

Taking an auto-rickshaw in Delhi to get expensive as the government-approved revised fares will be in place within a week after the model code of conduct for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls ends, according to officials. 

The Delhi government had approved recommendations of a committee for a hike of Rs 1.5 per kilometre on the existing rate of Rs 8 per kilometre for close to 90,000 autos in the city.

It also approved revision in base fare from the existing Rs 25 for the first two kilometres to Rs 25 for 1.5 kilometres.

The Transport Department officials of the Delhi government said preparations were being made so that auto-rickshaw metres can be calibrated and the revised fares could be charged by them.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the department to issue the notification for implementation of revised auto fares after the poll code ends, a Transport department official said.

"The notification will be issued and revised rates will be in place within a week of end of the model code of conduct. But the fare meters will require to be recalibrated to calculate the new rates," he said.

The Transport minister had said fare revision is not a reserved subject and there is no need for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

For more Delhi news, click here



Delhi AutoAuto price hike

