Watch: Heavy Rain In Delhi, Cloudy Skies Forecast For Tomorrow

Several people took to Twitter to share their rain shots.

Several parts of Delhi were hit by heavy rain today, after witnessing pleasant weather throughout the day. The minimum temperature in the day was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 94 per cent. The temperature was expected to dip even further after the showers.

Today Night Beautiful view of rain in Delhi and NCR today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ydjYh4gm9y — J K Mishra (@JKMishr29224591) March 20, 2023

The national capital received rain and hailstorm on Saturday as well, bringing the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average to 25.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month, officials said.

Yesterday's rain also led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. The Delhi Traffic Police received three calls regarding waterlogging near the Tikri border, Bagga Link roundabout in Karol Bagh and the Loni Road roundabout, officials said. Complaints of traffic came from Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and along the route from Khajoori to Bhajanpura.

The weather office has forecast cloudy skies and a drizzle for tomorrow as well.

The rain has also marginally improved Delhi's air quality. At 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 154.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.