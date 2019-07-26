Heavy Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi, More Showers Likely Tomorrow

Heavy rain led to massive traffic jams in Delhi today.

Heavy rain in various parts of Delhi brought temperature significantly down today. The weather office had issued a red alert for Delhi on Friday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature recorded was 26.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

The Safdurjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 8.6 millilitres of rainfall until 8:30 pm, the weather office said.

Delhi has recorded 178.8 mm rainfall from July 1 to July 25, which is seven per cent more than the 30-year average of 166.5 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 189.3 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 230 mm since June 1, when the monsoon starts, a deficiency of 18 per cent, according to IMD data.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest in the monsoon season this year, on July 22.

The weather station at Palam gauged 61 mm precipitation on July 18.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies for Saturday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.