Delhi Air Quality Gets Poor, Likely To See Maximum Temperature Of 41 Degrees

Delhi experienced a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 20.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 41 degrees Celsius during the day with a yellow warning of a heatwave being issued.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 230, placing it in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good while a reading between 51 and 100 is classified as satisfactory.Air quality deteriorates to moderate when the AQI ranges between 101 and 200, and further worsens to poor (201-300), very poor (301-400), and severe (401-500).

