Teen Found Buried Near Delhi Ridge 2 Days After Kidnapping Caught On CCTV

The accused revealed they had personal enmity towards the victim, police said. (Representational)

A minor was kidnapped at knife-point, stabbed to death, his body was buried and clothes were burnt to hide evidence. All this over a minor dispute.

The 17-year-old was kidnapped by four men on June 1 from Delhi's Patel Nagar. His father complained to the police the same day. After scanning the footage of over 200 CCTV cameras, the police were led to the escape route of the accused. They had taken him to the ridge are of Indrapuri.

Two days later, all the accused were arrested. They revealed they had stabbed the boy to death and buried his body near the ridge area..

Soon after, the burnt clothes of the minor, the knife used in the crime and his body in the area identified by the accused were recovered by the police.

During interrogation, the accused - Arif (19), Sohel (23), Shivam (22) and Saurav (22) - revealed they had personal enmity towards the victim.

The accused wanted to take revenge of a June 29 incident in which some friends of the victim allegedly beaten up the accused over some petty issue, and in response to which, they kidnapped the minor and killed him, police said.