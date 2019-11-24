Baby Falls Off Grandmother's Lap From 2-Wheeler In Delhi, Dies

A nine-month-old died at the entrance of the GTB hospital in Delhi's Shahadra

A nine-month-old died after she allegedly fell from the lap of her grandmother, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, when their vehicle lost balance at the entrance of the GTB hospital in Delhi's Shahadra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday.

The baby, a resident of Ghaziabad, was allegedly suffering from pneumonia and was being taken for a checkup to the hospital by her uncle who was riding the two-wheeler, they said.

The baby's father was unwell and her mother was taking care of him because of which they could not accompany her to the hospital.

According to police, the two-wheeler was entering the hospital premises and at the same time a car was exiting. Suddenly, the two-wheeler lost control after which the baby fell from the lap of her grandmother who was riding pillion, a senior police officer said.

The baby was immediately rushed to doctors who declared her brought dead, he said.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered and further action has been initiated, police added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.