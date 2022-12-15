Delhi Acid Attack: Schoolgirl Is Able To See, Says Family

The victim is still in the ICU of Safdarjung Hospital. (File)

The family of the 17-year-old acid attack survivor on Thursday said that the girl's eyesight has not been affected and her facial burn injuries, as per doctors, will also heal over time.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home in west Delhi for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

She is still in the ICU of Safdarjung Hospital, said the victim's uncle.

"Doctors at the hospital said the facial burns will heal, but it will take time," he told PTI.

The girl had also suffered injuries to her eyes in the attack allegedly planned by her neighbour Sachin Arora.

"Her vision has not been affected. She is able to see and is talking," the uncle said, adding that it was "shocking" for them to learn about his (Sachin Arora's) involvement.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested.

As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had on Wednesday said that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce site and payment was made by Sachin Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured from Flipkart, that has also been issued a notice by the police.

Flipkart said it strongly condemns the "unfortunate incident", and "our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family".

"The Flipkart marketplace closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited. The concerned seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the authorities in their investigation," the e-retailer said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)