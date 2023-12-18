Video: Gas Cylinders Flung In Air After Speeding Car Rams Cart In Delhi

The man behind the wheel, a minor, allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl before ramming the cylinder cart.

Several gas cylinders were tossed in the air after a speeding car hit an LPG cyliner supplier's cart in Delhi, a shocking CCTV footage of the incident showed. The man behind the wheel, a minor, allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl before ramming the cylinder cart.

The impact of the collision stopped the car after which locals caught the driver and informed the police. The accident happened in in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Monday, police said.

The speeding car while passing by a school first hit the girl from the side. The car then took a right turn and hit the cylinder-laden cart from behind.

The injured cylinder supplier Ram Kumar was shifted to Jahangirpuri's BJRM Hospital. The girl was under treatment at Shalimar Bagh's Jhamb Multi Specility Hospital. Both the injured have been discharged now.

During investigation, the age of the driver was found to be 17 years. He lives in Singhalpur village and works in a private company, the police said.

The police have given a notice to the vehicle owner and called him to join the investigation.

We will file a case under the Motor Vehicles Act and other sections based on the statement of the victims, police said.