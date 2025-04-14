Gang Sold Babies To Rich Families In Delhi-NCR, Busted; Mastermind On Run

The Delhi Police have busted a human trafficking network that sold newborns to rich families in the national capital and nearby cities.

Three members of the gang were arrested in Delhi's Dwarka, the police said. The gang was active in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

A four-day-old newborn was also rescued, the police said, adding the mastermind of the gang is on the run and police teams are looking for her.

The gang has sold over 30 children to rich families in Delhi-NCR so far, the police said. The gang members often kidnapped children from poor families from the Gujarat and Rajasthan border.

The three arrested people have been identified as Yasmin, Anjali, and Jitendra.

The police said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier arrested Anjali in another human trafficking case. She returned to the criminal world after coming out on bail, the police said.

During the investigation, the Delhi Police team analysed the call detail records (CDRs) of over 20 suspicious mobile numbers.

"The team worked on classified information for 20 consecutive days after which they arrested the three people in Uttam Nagar on April 8," Dwarka DCP Ankit Chauhan said.

During interrogation, they said they brought newborns from Rajasthan and Gujarat on the instructions of a 40-year-old woman named Saroj, the gang leader, and sold the babies to rich families in Delhi-NCR for Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh per child.

Saroj allegedly dealt directly with the rich families.

Most of the children were stolen from the tribal community in Pali, an area on Gujarat and Rajasthan border.

Saroj gave the task of stealing children to Yasmeen, after which she used to steal children from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. After the children reached Saroj, she would tell Anjali the location of the 'delivery'.

Saroj would then collect money directly and everyone would be given their share. Anjali and Yasmeen have previously donated their eggs illegally. The families to whom the children were sold are also being identified, Delhi Police said, adding legal action will be taken against them.