G20 Summit Full Dress Rehearsal In Delhi Today, Traffic To Be Affected

Delhi traffic police authorities carry out a full-dress rehearsal of motorcades for G20 Summit

Delhi Police are conducting a full dress rehearsal today for the G20 Summit, escorting motorcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district, officials said.

The timings for the full dress rehearsal are 8:30 am to 12 noon, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. Commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.

During the motorcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, etc, they said.

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)