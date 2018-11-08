Free Travel For Women In DTC Buses On Bhai Dooj

DTC provides free rides to women passengers on Bhai Dooj every year. (File)

Women in Delhi will be able to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on Bhai Dooj, according to a statement.

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival which celebrates the love between a brother and sister. It is celebrated two days after Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 9.

The DTC will not charge fares from women commuters in both AC and non-AC buses in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, the corporation said in a statement.

"It has also made sufficient arrangements to manage the rush of passengers on the day. With the initiative of Delhi Government, DTC has decided to allow free travelling of lady commuters in DTC's city and NCR buses on the occasion of Bhai-Dooj festival on November 9," it stated.

The corporation provides free ride to women passengers on Bhai Dooj every year.