Former Congress Councillor Joins Aam Admi Party Ahead of Delhi Civic Polls

Congress leader Harish Suvasiya on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. The leader from Madipur in west Delhi was welcomed into the party fold by AAP's Rajendra Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak.

"Inspired by the unprecedented development brought by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in various fields, hundreds of Congress leaders from Madipur joined AAP. A prominent face among them is Congress leader Harish Suvasiya," Durgesh Pathak said.

Harish Suvasiya was a Congress councillor between 2007 and 2012.

