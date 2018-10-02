For Refusing Marriage, Woman Shot At In Delhi

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, police said (File Photo)

A 20-year-old woman was shot at in northeast Delhi on Monday morning, allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal was apparently rejected by her, police said.

The accused, Pradeep (27), was arrested later in the day. It was learnt that Pradeep wanted to marry the woman whom he knew for two years. But, she turned down his proposal, following which he attacked her at Harsh Vihar in Mandoli, a police officer said.

The family of the woman, who is currently hospitalised, alleged that the accused was married and had been harassing the woman.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, the officer added.